St. Cloud, FL
1701 Illinois Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:20 AM

1701 Illinois Avenue

1701 Illinois Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Illinois Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 2/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED Units! 3 bedrooms with 2 full bath duplex. Large open family area with kitchen, dining and living room, close to the schools, bus line, shopping, restaurants. Washer and dryer hook up. INQUIRE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Illinois Avenue have any available units?
1701 Illinois Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1701 Illinois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Illinois Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Illinois Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Illinois Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1701 Illinois Avenue offer parking?
No, 1701 Illinois Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Illinois Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Illinois Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Illinois Avenue have a pool?
No, 1701 Illinois Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Illinois Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1701 Illinois Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Illinois Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Illinois Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Illinois Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Illinois Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

