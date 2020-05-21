Available 2/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED Units! 3 bedrooms with 2 full bath duplex. Large open family area with kitchen, dining and living room, close to the schools, bus line, shopping, restaurants. Washer and dryer hook up. INQUIRE NOW!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Illinois Avenue have any available units?
1701 Illinois Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1701 Illinois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Illinois Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.