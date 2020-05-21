All apartments in St. Cloud
St. Cloud, FL
1601 Alabama Ave.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1601 Alabama Ave.

1601 Alabama Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Alabama Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
1601 Alabama Ave. Available 03/17/20 Charming 3 bedroom/1.5 bath Single Family Home in St.Cloud - Charming well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house on corner lot located in St. Cloud. Extra oversized parking big enough for a boat/RV/Trailer, tile throughout, and fenced in yard. Inside laundry/utility room. It is located within minutes of all the amenities of the City of St. Cloud, its beautiful quaint downtown shops and restaurants, recreational facilities, marina, playground, splash pad and exercise lakefront trail. Within minutes to Florida's Turnpike makes easy access to the many central Florida area attractions to include Lake Nona and Orlando International airport. Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee however some breed, weight and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Alabama Ave. have any available units?
1601 Alabama Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Alabama Ave. have?
Some of 1601 Alabama Ave.'s amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Alabama Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Alabama Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Alabama Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Alabama Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Alabama Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Alabama Ave. offers parking.
Does 1601 Alabama Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Alabama Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Alabama Ave. have a pool?
No, 1601 Alabama Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Alabama Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1601 Alabama Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Alabama Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Alabama Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
