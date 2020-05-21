Amenities

1601 Alabama Ave. Available 03/17/20 Charming 3 bedroom/1.5 bath Single Family Home in St.Cloud - Charming well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house on corner lot located in St. Cloud. Extra oversized parking big enough for a boat/RV/Trailer, tile throughout, and fenced in yard. Inside laundry/utility room. It is located within minutes of all the amenities of the City of St. Cloud, its beautiful quaint downtown shops and restaurants, recreational facilities, marina, playground, splash pad and exercise lakefront trail. Within minutes to Florida's Turnpike makes easy access to the many central Florida area attractions to include Lake Nona and Orlando International airport. Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee however some breed, weight and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



(RLNE5536703)