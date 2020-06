Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine. Relax On The Porch Watching The Tide Roll In And Out As The Sun Rises And Sets! This Historic Home Boasts Ten Private Unit Apartment Suites Each Having Their Own Unique Name Lighthouse Lookout Is A First Floor 2br/2ba Unit With A Fantastic Easterly Exposure. Enjoy The Expansive Living Area With High Ceilings And Floor To Ceiling Views From The Larger Bedroom.,The Kitchen And Baths Have Been Charmingly Renovated And The Wood Floors Have Been Refinished And Brought Back To Their Historic Beauty. The Complex Also Offers A Community Laundry And Common Area Enclosed Porches. All Units Are Tastefully Furnished,Just Pack Your Bags And Move Right In! Wow,Water And Electric All Included In Rent! No Pets Please!