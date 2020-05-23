All apartments in St. Augustine
105 Marine Street #3

105 Marine Street · (904) 829-2002
Location

105 Marine Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084
Old City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine. Relax On The Dock Watching The Tide Roll In And Out As The Sun Rises And Sets! This Historic Home Boasts Ten Private Unit Apartment Suites Each Having Their Own Unique Name. Anastasia's Is A 1br/1ba Unit With A Fantastic Southeasterly Exposure. Enjoy The Cozy Living Area With High Ceilings And Floor To Ceiling Views From The Family Room And Kitchen.,The Kitchen And Bath Have Been Charmingly Renovated,New Wood Floors Have Recently Been Added. The Complex Also Offers A Community Laundry And Common Area Enclosed Porches. All Units Are Tastefully Furnished,Just Pack Your Bags And Move Right In! Wow,Water And Electric Included In Rent! No Pets Please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Marine Street #3 have any available units?
105 Marine Street #3 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Marine Street #3 have?
Some of 105 Marine Street #3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Marine Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
105 Marine Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Marine Street #3 pet-friendly?
No, 105 Marine Street #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Augustine.
Does 105 Marine Street #3 offer parking?
No, 105 Marine Street #3 does not offer parking.
Does 105 Marine Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Marine Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Marine Street #3 have a pool?
No, 105 Marine Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 105 Marine Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 105 Marine Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Marine Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Marine Street #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Marine Street #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Marine Street #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
