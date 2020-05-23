105 Marine Street #3

Amenities

Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine. Relax On The Dock Watching The Tide Roll In And Out As The Sun Rises And Sets! This Historic Home Boasts Ten Private Unit Apartment Suites Each Having Their Own Unique Name. Anastasia's Is A 1br/1ba Unit With A Fantastic Southeasterly Exposure. Enjoy The Cozy Living Area With High Ceilings And Floor To Ceiling Views From The Family Room And Kitchen.,The Kitchen And Bath Have Been Charmingly Renovated,New Wood Floors Have Recently Been Added. The Complex Also Offers A Community Laundry And Common Area Enclosed Porches. All Units Are Tastefully Furnished,Just Pack Your Bags And Move Right In! Wow,Water And Electric Included In Rent! No Pets Please!