Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Fully Furnished Yearly Rental! This Condo Located In Beautiful Las Palmas Has 2 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Enjoy The Privacy Of This 3rd Floor Condo And All The Amenities Las Palmas Has To Offer. Secure,Gated Community With Gorgeous Intracoastal Pool,Exercise Facility,Tennis And Much More! Basic Cable Included For Extra Savings.,Sorry No Pets Allowed.