Spring Hill, FL
9403 Melrose Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:15 PM

9403 Melrose Street

9403 Melrose Street · (813) 328-1898
Location

9403 Melrose Street, Spring Hill, FL 34608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,355

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1489 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1632113

A charming rental home in Spring Hill! Your next home includes:

--4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Fresh paint
--Central air
--Ceiling fans
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Porch and deck

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9403 Melrose Street have any available units?
9403 Melrose Street has a unit available for $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9403 Melrose Street have?
Some of 9403 Melrose Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9403 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
9403 Melrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9403 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 9403 Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Hill.
Does 9403 Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 9403 Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 9403 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9403 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9403 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 9403 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 9403 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 9403 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9403 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9403 Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9403 Melrose Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9403 Melrose Street has units with air conditioning.
