7270 Pond Cir

WATER, LAWN, & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN THE RENT. This 2 bedroom apartment has a living room and dining area combo, kitchen with fridge, stove, dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Other features include tile throughout, fresh paint throughout, screened lanai with open backyard, nice sized closet in master bedroom, 2nd bedroom has double doors. This home is located close to shopping, dining, the post office, and on the bus route. Do not miss this great home!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.