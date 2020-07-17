7270 Pond Cir

All apartments in Spring Hill
Location

7270 Pond Circle, Spring Hill, FL 34606

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WATER, LAWN, & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN THE RENT. This 2 bedroom apartment has a living room and dining area combo, kitchen with fridge, stove, dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Other features include tile throughout, fresh paint throughout, screened lanai with open backyard, nice sized closet in master bedroom, 2nd bedroom has double doors. This home is located close to shopping, dining, the post office, and on the bus route. Do not miss this great home!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

