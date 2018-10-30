7256 Flyway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away. Regency Oaks is a deed-restricted neighborhood in the heart of Spring Hill, Fl. This well equipped home makes for comfortable living while you vacation. Three good size bedrooms, two baths with a king bed in Master, queen beds in the other two bedrooms. Huge enclosed back porch to enjoy the pool area. Lawn and Pool Care is included. Utilities, cable, internet included in mo. rent w a cap. Watch tour and book today.