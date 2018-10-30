4422 Larkenheath Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom house. For Lease-Purchase - This property is available on a lease with purchase option only.

Minimum option required before move-IN: $23,000.00

Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Option Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing cost.

4 Bedroom Home In Sterling Hill, 2 Full Tiled baths 2 car garage, Dual Door Entry, Formal Dining And Living Rooms, Family Room, Master bedroom Has 2 Walk In Closets, Garden Tub And Separate Shower, Water Closet, Tiled eat In Kitchen With Breakfast bar, Covered Porch And fenced In back Yard, Transom Window, Ceiling fans, Planter Shelves, In Side Laundry, Irrigation System,



