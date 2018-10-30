All apartments in Spring Hill
4422 Larkenheath Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4422 Larkenheath Dr

4422 Larkenheath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Larkenheath Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34609

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house. For Lease-Purchase - This property is available on a lease with purchase option only.
Minimum option required before move-IN: $23,000.00
Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Option Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing cost.
4 Bedroom Home In Sterling Hill, 2 Full Tiled baths 2 car garage, Dual Door Entry, Formal Dining And Living Rooms, Family Room, Master bedroom Has 2 Walk In Closets, Garden Tub And Separate Shower, Water Closet, Tiled eat In Kitchen With Breakfast bar, Covered Porch And fenced In back Yard, Transom Window, Ceiling fans, Planter Shelves, In Side Laundry, Irrigation System,

(RLNE4332017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Larkenheath Dr have any available units?
4422 Larkenheath Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Hill, FL.
What amenities does 4422 Larkenheath Dr have?
Some of 4422 Larkenheath Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Larkenheath Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Larkenheath Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Larkenheath Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4422 Larkenheath Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4422 Larkenheath Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4422 Larkenheath Dr does offer parking.
Does 4422 Larkenheath Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Larkenheath Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Larkenheath Dr have a pool?
No, 4422 Larkenheath Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Larkenheath Dr have accessible units?
No, 4422 Larkenheath Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Larkenheath Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4422 Larkenheath Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4422 Larkenheath Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4422 Larkenheath Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
