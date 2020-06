310 Greendale Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

STUNNING 2524 SQ FT 4 Bedroom/ 3 Bath Home! WONDERFUL LOCATION ON A CUL DE SAC AND LAKE VIEW AND OVERSIZED LOT!!! UPGRADES GALORE, WITH A BEAUTIFUL WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, CARPET & TILE & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN HAS GARNITE COUNTER TOPS, EAT IN-SPACE, BUILT-IN DESK, ISLAND LOTS OF CABINETS FOR PLENTY OF STORAGE, AND ALL APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR, WALL OVEN, COUNTER TOP COOK TOP, AND MICROWAVE. VERY INVITING LARGE BEDROOM SIZES, MASTER BEDROOM YOU WON'T WANT TO LEAVE W/ WALK-IN CLOSETS & GORGEOUS MASTER BATHROOM!!! DON'T MISS THIS ONE! Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. NO PETS!