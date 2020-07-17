14003 Pullman Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome to the beautiful community of Pristine Place that features a community pool, fitness center, playground and tennis courts. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom spotless home features a fully manicured front yard that is accented with a brick paver lined driveway. Walk through the front double doors to a great room with cathedral ceilings and a dining area. The split floor plan has the master on one side and the other bedrooms on the other. Bright kitchen with built-in desk, corian counters, and an eat-in area over looking the bay window. Master bath has large vanity with dual sinks, shower and garden tub. Large covered patio leads to fenced back yard. This home also features a central vac. It's conveniently located to the Suncoast for a quick commute to Tampa. **Repaired sinkhole home**

Please note: The 3rd bedroom does not have a closet. Lawn maintenance included in the rent.