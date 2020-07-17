All apartments in Spring Hill
Find more places like 14003 Pullman Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Hill, FL
/
14003 Pullman Dr
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

14003 Pullman Dr

14003 Pullman Drive · (352) 219-4773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

14003 Pullman Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the beautiful community of Pristine Place that features a community pool, fitness center, playground and tennis courts. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom spotless home features a fully manicured front yard that is accented with a brick paver lined driveway. Walk through the front double doors to a great room with cathedral ceilings and a dining area. The split floor plan has the master on one side and the other bedrooms on the other. Bright kitchen with built-in desk, corian counters, and an eat-in area over looking the bay window. Master bath has large vanity with dual sinks, shower and garden tub. Large covered patio leads to fenced back yard. This home also features a central vac. It's conveniently located to the Suncoast for a quick commute to Tampa. **Repaired sinkhole home**
Please note: The 3rd bedroom does not have a closet. Lawn maintenance included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14003 Pullman Dr have any available units?
14003 Pullman Dr has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14003 Pullman Dr have?
Some of 14003 Pullman Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14003 Pullman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14003 Pullman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14003 Pullman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14003 Pullman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Hill.
Does 14003 Pullman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14003 Pullman Dr offers parking.
Does 14003 Pullman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14003 Pullman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14003 Pullman Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14003 Pullman Dr has a pool.
Does 14003 Pullman Dr have accessible units?
No, 14003 Pullman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14003 Pullman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14003 Pullman Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14003 Pullman Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14003 Pullman Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14003 Pullman Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way
Spring Hill, FL 34609

Similar Pages

Spring Hill 2 BedroomsSpring Hill Apartments with Parking
Spring Hill Apartments with PoolsSpring Hill Furnished Apartments
Spring Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLLady Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity