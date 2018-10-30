12295 Linden Drive

Amenities

**Price just reduced!**This spacious home is a MUST see. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1396 sq. ft. of living area. Amazing Features of this home include spacious kitchen with eat-in area, pass-thru window, cozy living room/dining room combo, split plan, plant shelves, inside utility, walk-in closet in master, cathedral ceilings, sliders that lead to the large fenced back yard, inside utilities, new interior paint, and carpet, nice neutral colors throughout.



Availability: 06/15/2020

Application Requirements: $60 pp anyone over 18 to apply

First, Last and Security Deposit required.

Lease Fee: $150

Pets allowed: 2 Pet allowed, $100 Pet Administration Fee. $25.00 per month pet rent.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds

Renters Insurance Required