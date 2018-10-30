All apartments in Spring Hill
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

12295 Linden Drive

12295 Linden Drive · (863) 576-5686
Location

12295 Linden Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Price just reduced!**This spacious home is a MUST see. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1396 sq. ft. of living area. Amazing Features of this home include spacious kitchen with eat-in area, pass-thru window, cozy living room/dining room combo, split plan, plant shelves, inside utility, walk-in closet in master, cathedral ceilings, sliders that lead to the large fenced back yard, inside utilities, new interior paint, and carpet, nice neutral colors throughout.

Availability: 06/15/2020
Application Requirements: $60 pp anyone over 18 to apply
First, Last and Security Deposit required.
Lease Fee: $150
Pets allowed: 2 Pet allowed, $100 Pet Administration Fee. $25.00 per month pet rent.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds
Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12295 Linden Drive have any available units?
12295 Linden Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12295 Linden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12295 Linden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12295 Linden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12295 Linden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12295 Linden Drive offer parking?
No, 12295 Linden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12295 Linden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12295 Linden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12295 Linden Drive have a pool?
No, 12295 Linden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12295 Linden Drive have accessible units?
No, 12295 Linden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12295 Linden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12295 Linden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12295 Linden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12295 Linden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
