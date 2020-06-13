Apartment List
/
FL
/
southchase
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Southchase, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1813 SNARESBROOK WAY
1813 Snaresbrook Way, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1574 sqft
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Inside, you’ll find stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright home, along with vaulted ceilings, large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, spacious

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
12608 Beltingle Court
12608 Beltingle Court, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2138 sqft
This modern and spacious home is beautiful and boasts an open floor plan with 2 living areas and and was renovated with new bathrooms, a new kitchen and marble flooring throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1405 BRADWELL DRIVE
1405 Bradwell Drive, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1969 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath house with a formal living/ dinning room areas and a breakfast nook! Tons of space in the front and back with a large patio for entertaining, 2 car garage! Don't miss this gorgeous home!
Results within 1 mile of Southchase
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Osceola Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
3000 Marta Circle
3000 Marta Circle, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
740 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14304 Fredricksburg Dr Unit 420
14304 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
Studio
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
14304 Fredricksburg Dr Unit 420 Available 08/01/20 14304 Fredricksburg Dr., Unit 420, Orlando, FL 32837 - A 4 Bedroom beautiful spacious Condo, in a gated nice community. Large Screened in porch, Close to everything.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13917 Fairway Island Drive Unit 912
13917 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st Floor Condo - Gated Community! Gorgeous golf course view. Split floor plan, built in entertainment center, Condo also offers walk-in closet in bedroom, additional storage space on the patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12788 Majorama Drive
12788 Majorama Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1409 sqft
Beautiful 3x2 Home - This is a beautiful home, very clean, nice neighborhood, 2 car garage, screened in back patio. Private back yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799077)

1 of 77

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 Caribbean Cove Court
1219 Caribbean Cove Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1149 sqft
1219 Caribbean Cove Court Available 06/15/20 3BR 2BA Single level, Ground floor, End unit Condo close to OIA, Private Enclosed Patio! - Location, Location, Location!! This 3BR 2BA single level, ground floor, end unit condo is close to superb

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
15031 Willow Arbor Cir
15031 Willow Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Burbank model by Meritage Homes! Brand NEW energy-efficient townhome Available May 1st! This Burbank home's covered patio, with sliding glass doors, allows plenty of natural light to shine in on the open family room, kitchen, and dining nook.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12517 Pica St.
12517 Pica Street, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2243 sqft
Deerfield Community-Renovated Single Family Home - Newly Renovated Single Family Home located in Deerfield Community. New Tile floors throughout, NO Carpet! Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and inside Laundry Room with sink.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2424 Barley Club Ct. #6
2424 Barley Club Court, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
905 sqft
Condo in Hawthorne Community - Great location for this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Hawthorne community, located just off Central Florida Parkway and convenient to schools, plenty of shopping and dining, John Young Parkway, South 441, the 528

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
840 Lake Biscayne Way
840 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3037 sqft
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
2620 Talova Drive
2620 Talova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2905 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Mallard Cove/Falcon Point section of Hunters Creek. Master suite on first floor with large bedroom area and bay windows overlooking lake.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14036 Fairway Island Drive
14036 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1020 sqft
Welcome to the heart of Hunters Creek. This unit is located on the 3rd floor and has been upgraded The kitchen has stainless steel appliances .The living area has laminate flooring and the 2 bedrooms have carpet.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE
14316 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1041 sqft
Resort style gated community in Hunters Creek. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout in this 2/2 first floor condo with screened front porch and storage. No pets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE
14001 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Very Nice Condo Apartment Located in Orlando FL! This is a comfortable unit with a large balcony, 2 large bedrooms, and 2 baths. Surrounded by thousands of acres of natural beauty within Hunter's Creek, you will find Audubon Villas...

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2358 BLUE SAPPHIRE CIRCLE
2358 Blue Sapphire Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Stonegate community of Southwest Orlando. Tiled floor in throughout for easy cleaning, ceiling fans. Privacy fenced yard with a screened porch! Near the airport, shopping, 417, restaurants and much more!

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103
13828 Timberbrooke Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1013 sqft
Meadow Woods - Great location! First floor condo in a gated community. This condo offers 1013 square feet of living space, split floor plan, fresh paint, tile throughout, and screened in patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14226 Fredricksburg Drive Unit # 208
14226 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the highly desired community of Capri at Hunters Creek.
Results within 5 miles of Southchase
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Southchase, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Southchase renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 BedroomsSouthchase Apartments with GarageSouthchase Apartments with Parking
Southchase Apartments with PoolSouthchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouthchase Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida