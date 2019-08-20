All apartments in Southchase
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

8 WINDROSE DRIVE

8 Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8 Windrose Drive, Southchase, FL 32824
Windrose at Southmeadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a stunning view and access to the community lake. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of tile flooring, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, large bedrooms for your comfort, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 WINDROSE DRIVE have any available units?
8 WINDROSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 8 WINDROSE DRIVE have?
Some of 8 WINDROSE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 WINDROSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8 WINDROSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 WINDROSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8 WINDROSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 8 WINDROSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8 WINDROSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8 WINDROSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 WINDROSE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 WINDROSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8 WINDROSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8 WINDROSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8 WINDROSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8 WINDROSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 WINDROSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 WINDROSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 WINDROSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
