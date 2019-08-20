8 WINDROSE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a stunning view and access to the community lake. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of tile flooring, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, large bedrooms for your comfort, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!