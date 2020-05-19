All apartments in Southchase
592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE

592 Cresting Oak Cir · No Longer Available
Location

592 Cresting Oak Cir, Southchase, FL 32824
Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town house, corner unit with a water view. Great location, near shopping, restaurants, schools, the 417 and Orlando Airport. Large townhome, with 1,872 square feet of living space. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, including a loft area. Open floor plan on the 1st floor. One car garage. All kitchen appliances included. W/D hookups. HOA requires tenant approval. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Property (with approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have any available units?
592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have?
Some of 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

