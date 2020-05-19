592 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town house, corner unit with a water view. Great location, near shopping, restaurants, schools, the 417 and Orlando Airport. Large townhome, with 1,872 square feet of living space. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, including a loft area. Open floor plan on the 1st floor. One car garage. All kitchen appliances included. W/D hookups. HOA requires tenant approval. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Property (with approval and non-refundable pet fee).