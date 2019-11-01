All apartments in Southchase
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

398 KASSIK CIRCLE

398 Kassik Circle · No Longer Available
Location

398 Kassik Circle, Southchase, FL 32824
Southchase

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Location, Location, Location. Beautiful spacious home in the community of Southchase. House offers an Open layout,New Stainless Steel appliances, spacious master room with walking closet and a nursery/office room, fresh interior and exterior paint and a newer A/C. There is a separate room in the garage with A/C that could be used as a man cave/ theater room/entertainment, etc. Located in a nice and quiet community offering a, playground, park, tennis courts, community pool and more. Near Shopping, restaurants, major highways with easy access to theme parks, attractions and more. Call today for application instructions. Application Fee is $105.00 per adult over the age of 18 that will reside in the Property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 KASSIK CIRCLE have any available units?
398 KASSIK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 398 KASSIK CIRCLE have?
Some of 398 KASSIK CIRCLE's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 398 KASSIK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
398 KASSIK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 KASSIK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 398 KASSIK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 398 KASSIK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 398 KASSIK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 398 KASSIK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 398 KASSIK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 KASSIK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 398 KASSIK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 398 KASSIK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 398 KASSIK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 398 KASSIK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 398 KASSIK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 398 KASSIK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 398 KASSIK CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

