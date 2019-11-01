398 KASSIK CIRCLE

Amenities

garage stainless steel pool air conditioning ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Location, Location, Location. Beautiful spacious home in the community of Southchase. House offers an Open layout,New Stainless Steel appliances, spacious master room with walking closet and a nursery/office room, fresh interior and exterior paint and a newer A/C. There is a separate room in the garage with A/C that could be used as a man cave/ theater room/entertainment, etc. Located in a nice and quiet community offering a, playground, park, tennis courts, community pool and more. Near Shopping, restaurants, major highways with easy access to theme parks, attractions and more. Call today for application instructions. Application Fee is $105.00 per adult over the age of 18 that will reside in the Property.