Southchase, FL
311 HAVELOCK STREET
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

311 HAVELOCK STREET

311 Havelock Street · No Longer Available
Location

311 Havelock Street, Southchase, FL 32824
Southchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
spicious 4 bedroom, 2 bath pool home for rent. From your foyer, you'll see the formal living and dining room accented with your personal touch. Pass through the archway, and find your spacious kitchen with room for all the cooks and bar table. Covered patio leading to your pool with screen enclosure. seat there you can enjoy the great Florida weathe. The house is located in the quiet Southchase community, you're just minutes from shopping and dining, and theme parks or the airport are an easy drive via the 417.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 HAVELOCK STREET have any available units?
311 HAVELOCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 311 HAVELOCK STREET have?
Some of 311 HAVELOCK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 HAVELOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
311 HAVELOCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 HAVELOCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 311 HAVELOCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 311 HAVELOCK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 311 HAVELOCK STREET offers parking.
Does 311 HAVELOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 HAVELOCK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 HAVELOCK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 311 HAVELOCK STREET has a pool.
Does 311 HAVELOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 311 HAVELOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 311 HAVELOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 HAVELOCK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 HAVELOCK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 HAVELOCK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
