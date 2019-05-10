311 HAVELOCK STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

spicious 4 bedroom, 2 bath pool home for rent. From your foyer, you'll see the formal living and dining room accented with your personal touch. Pass through the archway, and find your spacious kitchen with room for all the cooks and bar table. Covered patio leading to your pool with screen enclosure. seat there you can enjoy the great Florida weathe. The house is located in the quiet Southchase community, you're just minutes from shopping and dining, and theme parks or the airport are an easy drive via the 417.