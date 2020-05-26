All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 13752 Hawkeye Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
13752 Hawkeye Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:44 PM

13752 Hawkeye Drive

13752 Hawkeye Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13752 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL 32837
Falcon Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Location!! Location!! Best School District in Hunters Creek Area of Orlando is move-in ready! 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths at Falcon Trace, a single-family house locates on a corner lot with a private fenced yard. A spacious layout with split bedroom plan, separate dining room with the kitchen opens to the family room overlooking at the backyard. Open Floor plan, newer washer and dryer, dishwasher, and new ceiling fans in a living room and a master bedroom. Hurry! It won't last long!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13752 Hawkeye Drive have any available units?
13752 Hawkeye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
Is 13752 Hawkeye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13752 Hawkeye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13752 Hawkeye Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13752 Hawkeye Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 13752 Hawkeye Drive offer parking?
No, 13752 Hawkeye Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13752 Hawkeye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13752 Hawkeye Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13752 Hawkeye Drive have a pool?
No, 13752 Hawkeye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13752 Hawkeye Drive have accessible units?
No, 13752 Hawkeye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13752 Hawkeye Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13752 Hawkeye Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13752 Hawkeye Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13752 Hawkeye Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 BedroomsSouthchase Apartments with Garage
Southchase Apartments with ParkingSouthchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida