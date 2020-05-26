13752 Hawkeye Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

Location!! Location!! Best School District in Hunters Creek Area of Orlando is move-in ready! 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths at Falcon Trace, a single-family house locates on a corner lot with a private fenced yard. A spacious layout with split bedroom plan, separate dining room with the kitchen opens to the family room overlooking at the backyard. Open Floor plan, newer washer and dryer, dishwasher, and new ceiling fans in a living room and a master bedroom. Hurry! It won't last long!!

