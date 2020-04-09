13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Modern 4 BED / 2 BATH Home with Fenced Yard - Beautiful home with modern features throughout. Great kitchen space and layout with Stainless Steel appliances, kitchen Island and eat-in area. Upgraded flooring throughout (No Carpet). Luxurious master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower--also, double sinks and vanities. This home features a formal Living / Dining space and separate family room, two-car garage and fenced backyard.



MOVE-IN READY!!



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (321) 895-9437 or email hawk13612@rent.dynasty.com



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE4743751)