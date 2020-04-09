All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:37 AM

13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE

13612 Hawkeye Drive · (321) 895-9437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13612 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL 32837
Falcon Trace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Modern 4 BED / 2 BATH Home with Fenced Yard - Beautiful home with modern features throughout. Great kitchen space and layout with Stainless Steel appliances, kitchen Island and eat-in area. Upgraded flooring throughout (No Carpet). Luxurious master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower--also, double sinks and vanities. This home features a formal Living / Dining space and separate family room, two-car garage and fenced backyard.

MOVE-IN READY!!

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 895-9437 or email hawk13612@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE4743751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE have any available units?
13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE have?
Some of 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 BedroomsSouthchase Apartments with Garage
Southchase Apartments with ParkingSouthchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity