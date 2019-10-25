Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138
13430 Southmeadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
13430 Southmeadow Drive, Southchase, FL 32824
Rosewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LYNWOOD 13430 -138 -
(RLNE5168789)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have any available units?
13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Southchase, FL
.
Is 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 currently offering any rent specials?
13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 pet-friendly?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Southchase
.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 offer parking?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not offer parking.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have a pool?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not have a pool.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have accessible units?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not have accessible units.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Southchase 3 Bedrooms
Southchase Apartments with Garage
Southchase Apartments with Parking
Southchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Forest City, FL
Fairview Shores, FL
Pine Hills, FL
Wedgefield, FL
Combee Settlement, FL
Tavares, FL
Williamsburg, FL
Edgewater, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
Seminole State College of Florida