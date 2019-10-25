All apartments in Southchase
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138

13430 Southmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13430 Southmeadow Drive, Southchase, FL 32824
Rosewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LYNWOOD 13430 -138 -

(RLNE5168789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have any available units?
13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
Is 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 currently offering any rent specials?
13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 pet-friendly?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 offer parking?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not offer parking.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have a pool?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not have a pool.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have accessible units?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not have accessible units.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13430 SOUTHMEADOW DR, #138 does not have units with air conditioning.
