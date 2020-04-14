1215 Kempton Chase Parkway

Must see this 4 bedroom 2 and half bath pool home in the gated community of Kempton Chase. This home boasts tile floors on the main floor with a master bedroom on main too so no need to climb up steps. Large Kitchen facing into the open family room and pool deck is great for entertaining. and that backyard with the pool and the view of the pond is sure to please those wanting to relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Call today to schedule a viewing. Must see this 4 bedroom 2 and half bath pool home int he gated community of Kempton Chase. This home boasts tile floors on the main floor with a master bedroom on main too so no need to climb up steps. Large Kitchen facing into the open family room and pool deck is great for entertaining. and that backyard with the pool and the view of the pond is sure to please those wanting to relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Call today to schedule a viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
