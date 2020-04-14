All apartments in Southchase
1215 Kempton Chase Parkway
1215 Kempton Chase Parkway

1215 Kempton Chase Parkway · No Longer Available
Southchase
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Accessible Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1215 Kempton Chase Parkway, Southchase, FL 32837

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Must see this 4 bedroom 2 and half bath pool home in the gated community of Kempton Chase. This home boasts tile floors on the main floor with a master bedroom on main too so no need to climb up steps. Large Kitchen facing into the open family room and pool deck is great for entertaining. and that backyard with the pool and the view of the pond is sure to please those wanting to relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Call today to schedule a viewing.
Must see this 4 bedroom 2 and half bath pool home in the gated community of Kempton Chase. This home boasts tile floors on the main floor with a master bedroom on main too so no need to climb up steps. Large Kitchen facing into the open family room and pool deck is great for entertaining. and that backyard with the pool and the view of the pond is sure to please those wanting to relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Call today to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway have any available units?
1215 Kempton Chase Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway have?
Some of 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Kempton Chase Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway offer parking?
No, 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway has a pool.
Does 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1215 Kempton Chase Parkway has units with air conditioning.
