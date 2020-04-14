1215 Kempton Chase Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Must see this 4 bedroom 2 and half bath pool home in the gated community of Kempton Chase. This home boasts tile floors on the main floor with a master bedroom on main too so no need to climb up steps. Large Kitchen facing into the open family room and pool deck is great for entertaining. and that backyard with the pool and the view of the pond is sure to please those wanting to relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Call today to schedule a viewing.

