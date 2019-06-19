11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Price improvement! This completely renovated spacious corner home adjacent to Hunter's Creek area has an awesome floor plan. It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, Florida room, open family room with breakfast bar, and kitchen has a breakfast nook with direct access to the two car garage. Formal living room and dining room. Brand new appliances, new paint, new flooring, this is a must see to appreciate all the upgrades. Make your appointment today. This is a great community close to shopping,schools and restaurants