11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE

Amenities
Price improvement! This completely renovated spacious corner home adjacent to Hunter's Creek area has an awesome floor plan. It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, Florida room, open family room with breakfast bar, and kitchen has a breakfast nook with direct access to the two car garage. Formal living room and dining room. Brand new appliances, new paint, new flooring, this is a must see to appreciate all the upgrades. Make your appointment today. This is a great community close to shopping,schools and restaurants