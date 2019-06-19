All apartments in Southchase
11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE

11704 Oxfordshire Place · No Longer Available
Location

11704 Oxfordshire Place, Southchase, FL 32824
Southchase

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price improvement! This completely renovated spacious corner home adjacent to Hunter's Creek area has an awesome floor plan. It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, Florida room, open family room with breakfast bar, and kitchen has a breakfast nook with direct access to the two car garage. Formal living room and dining room. Brand new appliances, new paint, new flooring, this is a must see to appreciate all the upgrades. Make your appointment today. This is a great community close to shopping,schools and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE have any available units?
11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE have?
Some of 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE offers parking.
Does 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE have a pool?
No, 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11704 OXFORDSHIRE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
