7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

Annual Welcome to Harbourside where The Resort Style is a way of life. This 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Rental offers a wonderful view of the Intracoastal and Sunsets on the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy the updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Indoor Laundry with Front Load Washer and Dryer. Master Bath has spa tub with Shower. Guest Room has Murphy bed with 12" Mattress. Guest bath has walk in Shower. The Gated community of Harbourside offers 6 Swimming pools, 5 Tennis courts with Pickleball court, 2 fitness centers, Jacuzzi, Saunas, Shuffle board, outdoor grilling, car wash station with vacuum and air, a 1.5 mile walking path around Island and a Clubhouse with a full Social Agenda. One covered, under building, parking spot included. Harbourside is minutes to pristine Beaches of Treasure Island and St Pete Beach. Close to Restaurants, Shopping, I-275 and Downtown St Petersburg. Sorry absolutely no pets are permitted per Deed restrictions and No Smoking.