Home
/
South Pasadena, FL
/
7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:54 PM

7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

7932 Sailboat Key Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

7932 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Annual Welcome to Harbourside where The Resort Style is a way of life. This 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Rental offers a wonderful view of the Intracoastal and Sunsets on the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy the updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Indoor Laundry with Front Load Washer and Dryer. Master Bath has spa tub with Shower. Guest Room has Murphy bed with 12" Mattress. Guest bath has walk in Shower. The Gated community of Harbourside offers 6 Swimming pools, 5 Tennis courts with Pickleball court, 2 fitness centers, Jacuzzi, Saunas, Shuffle board, outdoor grilling, car wash station with vacuum and air, a 1.5 mile walking path around Island and a Clubhouse with a full Social Agenda. One covered, under building, parking spot included. Harbourside is minutes to pristine Beaches of Treasure Island and St Pete Beach. Close to Restaurants, Shopping, I-275 and Downtown St Petersburg. Sorry absolutely no pets are permitted per Deed restrictions and No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers parking.
Does 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7932 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
