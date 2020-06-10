7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

7867 Sailboat Key Blvd S, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Beautiful End Unit in Very Desirable Harbourside Community. Enjoy the Sun Rise and Water view from the large balcony. Updated Kitchen and Master bath. King size bed in Master Bedroom and Queen Size bed in Guest room. Master bath has a walk in shower. Guest bath has tub with shower. Washer and Dryer are in the unit. Sorry NO SMOKING. Tenants are not permitted pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
