Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

7867 Sailboat Key Blvd S · No Longer Available
Location

7867 Sailboat Key Blvd S, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful End Unit in Very Desirable Harbourside Community. Enjoy the Sun Rise and Water view from the large balcony. Updated Kitchen and Master bath. King size bed in Master Bedroom and Queen Size bed in Guest room. Master bath has a walk in shower. Guest bath has tub with shower. Washer and Dryer are in the unit. Sorry NO SMOKING. Tenants are not permitted pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is pet friendly.
Does 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
No, 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have a pool.
Does 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7867 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
