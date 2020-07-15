7050 Sunset Dr 7050 SUNSET DR

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table guest parking hot tub sauna

DO YOU WANT TO OWN YOUR OWN HOME BUT YOU CAN NOT AFFORD IT?

Best owning opportunity, best spot, best view. The Owner is offering seller finance, or you can rent this beautiful, unique corner unit until you can own it, yes, in CHATEAU TOWER!!

Did you say you don't want to own it? No problem sign 2+ years leasing contract, and the Owner will remodel the whole place for you.

Did you say you want to lease only for one year, no problem, you will get your unit with new painting and very excellent condition.

Beautiful two bedrooms, two bathrooms condo on the 4th floor, Exceptional location, luxurious lifestyle, safe and gated community. All kinds of entertainment cable, fitness center, heated pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room, billiard/Ping-Pong room, library, community room, business office, and laundry facility. Excellent building management, clean building, exceptional maintenance, assigned parking spot, and guest parking all around the tower, age-friendly building Walkable distance to Publix/Winn-Dixie/Walmart, several restaurants, shopping, and art shops, And more in…..CHATEAU TOWER.