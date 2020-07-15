All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

7050 Sunset Dr 7050 SUNSET DR

7050 Sunset Drive South · (727) 238-4657
Location

7050 Sunset Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
DO YOU WANT TO OWN YOUR OWN HOME BUT YOU CAN NOT AFFORD IT?
Best owning opportunity, best spot, best view. The Owner is offering seller finance, or you can rent this beautiful, unique corner unit until you can own it, yes, in CHATEAU TOWER!!
Did you say you don't want to own it? No problem sign 2+ years leasing contract, and the Owner will remodel the whole place for you.
Did you say you want to lease only for one year, no problem, you will get your unit with new painting and very excellent condition.
Beautiful two bedrooms, two bathrooms condo on the 4th floor, Exceptional location, luxurious lifestyle, safe and gated community. All kinds of entertainment cable, fitness center, heated pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room, billiard/Ping-Pong room, library, community room, business office, and laundry facility. Excellent building management, clean building, exceptional maintenance, assigned parking spot, and guest parking all around the tower, age-friendly building Walkable distance to Publix/Winn-Dixie/Walmart, several restaurants, shopping, and art shops, And more in…..CHATEAU TOWER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

