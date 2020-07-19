All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S

6931 Hibiscus Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6931 Hibiscus Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Pasadena on The Gulf

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Listed by Drew Carlyle at Keller William Realty - 727-420-6973. Cute little duplex in South Pasadena in the popular Pasadena on the Gulf subdivision. Quiet location and convenient to grocery, shops, banks and restaurants along Pasadena Avenue and Gulfport Boulevard. Recently updated and freshly painted Unit #1A has open floorplan with spacious living area and open kitchen. Large Bedroom and tiled bathroom. Covered porch and plenty of space for entertaining and grilling out. Large shared parking area large enough for three to four cars. The oversized lot has this duplex on the front half of the property and a small cottage at the rear of the lot. Rent includes water/sewer, garbage pickup and grounds maintenance. Laundry Room with washer and dryer is there for convenience of tenants. Unit #1A is located in front of property and is available immediately. One small pet allowed. NO SMOKING. Tenant approval subject to credit and background check. $75 tenant processing fee. Please do not disturb tenants in other units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have any available units?
6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have?
Some of 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
