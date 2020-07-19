6931 HIBISCUS AVENUE S

Amenities

Listed by Drew Carlyle at Keller William Realty - 727-420-6973. Cute little duplex in South Pasadena in the popular Pasadena on the Gulf subdivision. Quiet location and convenient to grocery, shops, banks and restaurants along Pasadena Avenue and Gulfport Boulevard. Recently updated and freshly painted Unit #1A has open floorplan with spacious living area and open kitchen. Large Bedroom and tiled bathroom. Covered porch and plenty of space for entertaining and grilling out. Large shared parking area large enough for three to four cars. The oversized lot has this duplex on the front half of the property and a small cottage at the rear of the lot. Rent includes water/sewer, garbage pickup and grounds maintenance. Laundry Room with washer and dryer is there for convenience of tenants. Unit #1A is located in front of property and is available immediately. One small pet allowed. NO SMOKING. Tenant approval subject to credit and background check. $75 tenant processing fee. Please do not disturb tenants in other units