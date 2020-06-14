105 Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 34
1 of 5
1 of 197
1 of 29
1 of 27
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 60
1 of 23
I only came for two days of playing / But every time I come I always wind up stayin / This the type of town I could spend a few days in / Miami the city that keeps the roof blazon -- From "Miami" by Will Smith
South Miami was founded by people who just wanted to grow some avocados and mangoes. South Miami is a city located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, approximately nine miles southwest of Miami. First incorporated in 1927, South Miami had a population of 11,657 in the 2010 U.S. Census. This is one scrappy little city! They have had their town nearly destroyed many times by hurricanes, from the first major recorded one in 1926 to Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and again when Hurricane Bonnie hit in 1998. But the town's residents have proven each time that they aren't going to let some little hurricane defeat them, and they always rebuild the town, better than ever.
South Miami is a short drive from Miami International Airport. U.S. 1 (Dixie Highway) runs through South Miami, and is a major commercial strip. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Miami renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.