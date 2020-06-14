Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

105 Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Miami renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep...
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Riviera
41 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5910 SW 80th St
5910 Southwest 80th Street, South Miami, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
Brand new construction. Owner spared no expense! Floor to ceiling glass throughout. Italian porcelain floors/wood floors upstairs. Luxurious master suite with large his and hers walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of South Miami
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,556
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
Glenvar Heights
9 Units Available
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,345
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6900 N Kendall Dr
6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great 2/2 condo unit in the peaceful Dadeland Grove community. Great location in Pinecrest! Just east of Dadeland Mall. Walk to Metrorail and Dadeland Mall. Close to University of Miami & Hwy 826. Zoned to A+ Pinecrest schools.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7125 SW 95th St
7125 Southwest 95th Street, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir
4530 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Rarely available unit in Gables Pointe. This unit has been completely upgraded/remodeled with laminate wood flooring in the second floor and tile in the first floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5795 SW 34th St
5795 Southwest 34th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7620 SW 55 Ave
7620 Southwest 55th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wonderful 2 bedroom/1 bath unit on the 1st floor at Rene Condos in South Miami/High Pines! Light and bright unit in great condition and freshly painted. Open living room/dining room off quaint kitchen. Hardwood floors, tankless water heater, new a/c.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
7714 Southwest 54th Avenue
7714 Southwest 54th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2547 sqft
7714 Southwest 54th Avenue, Miami, FL 33143 - 4 BR 4 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 05/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
1409 Algardi Ave
1409 Algardi Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Charming home located on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of the Gables featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a 1 bedroom, 1 bath den or guest area. Bright and airy pool home with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
8010 SW 63 Pl
8010 Southwest 63rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
If a gorgeous house with a stunning patio and pool area for entertaining is what you’re looking for, then look no further! This 3BR/2BA home is situated in Beverly Gardens, a beautiful neighborhood east of US1, close to South Miami.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5860 SW 51st Ter
5860 Southwest 51st Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home in wonderful neighborhood. Features include formal living and dining rooms, family room, granite kitchen, indoor laundry room, and gleaming hardwood floors. Freshly painted and move-in ready.
Results within 5 miles of South Miami
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Golden Pines
43 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,742
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Coconut Grove
92 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,637
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
City Guide for South Miami, FL

I only came for two days of playing / But every time I come I always wind up stayin / This the type of town I could spend a few days in / Miami the city that keeps the roof blazon -- From "Miami" by Will Smith

South Miami was founded by people who just wanted to grow some avocados and mangoes. South Miami is a city located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, approximately nine miles southwest of Miami. First incorporated in 1927, South Miami had a population of 11,657 in the 2010 U.S. Census. This is one scrappy little city! They have had their town nearly destroyed many times by hurricanes, from the first major recorded one in 1926 to Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and again when Hurricane Bonnie hit in 1998. But the town's residents have proven each time that they aren't going to let some little hurricane defeat them, and they always rebuild the town, better than ever.

South Miami is a short drive from Miami International Airport. U.S. 1 (Dixie Highway) runs through South Miami, and is a major commercial strip. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Miami, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Miami renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

