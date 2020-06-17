All apartments in South Miami
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:58 AM

7085 SW 67th Ave

7085 Ludlam Road · (305) 310-9831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7085 Ludlam Road, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
THE BANYANS - Enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in South Miami's most popular townhome community with beautifully manicured green spaces and a high-demand location that is convenient to U of M, Metrorail, hospitals and South Miami's vibrant downtown. This 2-story, 3/2.5 bath unit features a spacious 2,200 sf floor plan with vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, oversized master bedroom with balcony inside screen-enclosed courtyard, large pantry and generous closet space, newer tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. 1-car detached garage plus an assigned parking space. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7085 SW 67th Ave have any available units?
7085 SW 67th Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7085 SW 67th Ave have?
Some of 7085 SW 67th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7085 SW 67th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7085 SW 67th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7085 SW 67th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7085 SW 67th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Miami.
Does 7085 SW 67th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7085 SW 67th Ave does offer parking.
Does 7085 SW 67th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7085 SW 67th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7085 SW 67th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7085 SW 67th Ave has a pool.
Does 7085 SW 67th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7085 SW 67th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7085 SW 67th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7085 SW 67th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7085 SW 67th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7085 SW 67th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
