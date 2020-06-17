7085 SW 67th Ave

Amenities

THE BANYANS - Enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in South Miami's most popular townhome community with beautifully manicured green spaces and a high-demand location that is convenient to U of M, Metrorail, hospitals and South Miami's vibrant downtown. This 2-story, 3/2.5 bath unit features a spacious 2,200 sf floor plan with vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, oversized master bedroom with balcony inside screen-enclosed courtyard, large pantry and generous closet space, newer tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. 1-car detached garage plus an assigned parking space. No pets.