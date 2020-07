Amenities

Large Corner Home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Garage was converted which is where the third bedroom and second bathroom are located. Ideal location in a well-established neighborhood, close to the University of Miami and Nicklaus Children's Hospital formerly known as Miami Children's Hospital; minutes away from Coral Gables and Coconut Grove. This home features a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and updated bathrooms. Lawn maintenance included in rent and water will be the tenant's responsibility. Maximum of four occupants with no exceptions.