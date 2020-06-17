6200 SW 58th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Clean and well-cared family home in popular South Miami location. Features 5 bedrooms and 2 baths, split plan 1,989 sf on 7,800 sf corner lot, formal living, dining and family rooms with new porcelain floors throughout, new A/C and new blinds in every room. Spacious recently fully remodeled eat-in kitchen with island and updated bathrooms, French doors to back-yard patio off family room, abundant natural light, closet cabinetry, interior laundry, fenced private yard, circular driveway, backyard shed. Walk to the University of Miami, close to South Miami Hospital and Medical Corridor, Metrorail. Lawn maintenance included. Pet friendly. Currently rented. House ready to be occupied in July.