All apartments in South Miami
Find more places like 6200 SW 58th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Miami, FL
/
6200 SW 58th St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:08 AM

6200 SW 58th St

6200 Southwest 58th Street · (305) 205-6762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Miami
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6200 Southwest 58th Street, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Clean and well-cared family home in popular South Miami location. Features 5 bedrooms and 2 baths, split plan 1,989 sf on 7,800 sf corner lot, formal living, dining and family rooms with new porcelain floors throughout, new A/C and new blinds in every room. Spacious recently fully remodeled eat-in kitchen with island and updated bathrooms, French doors to back-yard patio off family room, abundant natural light, closet cabinetry, interior laundry, fenced private yard, circular driveway, backyard shed. Walk to the University of Miami, close to South Miami Hospital and Medical Corridor, Metrorail. Lawn maintenance included. Pet friendly. Currently rented. House ready to be occupied in July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 SW 58th St have any available units?
6200 SW 58th St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6200 SW 58th St have?
Some of 6200 SW 58th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 SW 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
6200 SW 58th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 SW 58th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 SW 58th St is pet friendly.
Does 6200 SW 58th St offer parking?
No, 6200 SW 58th St does not offer parking.
Does 6200 SW 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6200 SW 58th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 SW 58th St have a pool?
Yes, 6200 SW 58th St has a pool.
Does 6200 SW 58th St have accessible units?
No, 6200 SW 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 SW 58th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 SW 58th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 SW 58th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6200 SW 58th St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6200 SW 58th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave
South Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

South Miami 1 BedroomsSouth Miami 2 Bedrooms
South Miami 3 BedroomsSouth Miami Apartments with Balcony
South Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FL
Biscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity