All apartments in South Miami
Find more places like 5974 SW 58th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Miami, FL
/
5974 SW 58th Ter
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:54 AM

5974 SW 58th Ter

5974 Southwest 58th Terrace · (305) 720-3273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Miami
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5974 Southwest 58th Terrace, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Apologies for the inconvenience, this property cannot be shown from 2/29 to 3/9.
Cozy duplex home for rent. 2/1 and efficiency. Can be rented together or separately. Minutes from UM, South Miami Hospital, Downtown South Miami and easy access to the major highways. Freshly painted inside and out, newly polished Terrazzo floors, updated kitchen, washer and dryer on site, lots of parking in front and a large paved back patio with fruit trees. Two bedrooms with large closets. Completely new Bathroom with walk in shower and new fixtures being installed now. Property will be available on May 29th/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5974 SW 58th Ter have any available units?
5974 SW 58th Ter has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5974 SW 58th Ter have?
Some of 5974 SW 58th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5974 SW 58th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5974 SW 58th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5974 SW 58th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 5974 SW 58th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Miami.
Does 5974 SW 58th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 5974 SW 58th Ter does offer parking.
Does 5974 SW 58th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5974 SW 58th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5974 SW 58th Ter have a pool?
No, 5974 SW 58th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 5974 SW 58th Ter have accessible units?
No, 5974 SW 58th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5974 SW 58th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5974 SW 58th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5974 SW 58th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 5974 SW 58th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5974 SW 58th Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave
South Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

South Miami 1 BedroomsSouth Miami 2 Bedrooms
South Miami 3 BedroomsSouth Miami Apartments with Balcony
South Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FL
Biscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity