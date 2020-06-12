5974 SW 58th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Apologies for the inconvenience, this property cannot be shown from 2/29 to 3/9.

Cozy duplex home for rent. 2/1 and efficiency. Can be rented together or separately. Minutes from UM, South Miami Hospital, Downtown South Miami and easy access to the major highways. Freshly painted inside and out, newly polished Terrazzo floors, updated kitchen, washer and dryer on site, lots of parking in front and a large paved back patio with fruit trees. Two bedrooms with large closets. Completely new Bathroom with walk in shower and new fixtures being installed now. Property will be available on May 29th/2020