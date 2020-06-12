5731 SW 72ND ST

Amenities

Fully furnished & remodeled studio inside Sunset Place. Unit features a new bathroom, light flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It has a sitting area, TV, dinette set and bedroom set - just like an extended stay hotel. This is one of only 40 units in the Mall. The balcony looks over Sunset Drive. Walk to everything - shops, movie theater, restaurants, Whole Foods, University of Miami & Metrorail. Will be ready for occupancy May 1st, 2020. Includes electricity, water, and card entry for building. Laundry room is on same floor. Covered parking lot inside Mall is available to residents for additional monthly fee of $80. Great for professionals or grad student.