South Miami, FL
5731 SW 72ND ST
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:30 PM

5731 SW 72ND ST

5731 Sunset Dr · (305) 273-9000
Location

5731 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5731 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Fully furnished & remodeled studio inside Sunset Place. Unit features a new bathroom, light flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It has a sitting area, TV, dinette set and bedroom set - just like an extended stay hotel. This is one of only 40 units in the Mall. The balcony looks over Sunset Drive. Walk to everything - shops, movie theater, restaurants, Whole Foods, University of Miami & Metrorail. Will be ready for occupancy May 1st, 2020. Includes electricity, water, and card entry for building. Laundry room is on same floor. Covered parking lot inside Mall is available to residents for additional monthly fee of $80. Great for professionals or grad student.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 SW 72ND ST have any available units?
5731 SW 72ND ST has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5731 SW 72ND ST have?
Some of 5731 SW 72ND ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 SW 72ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
5731 SW 72ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 SW 72ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 5731 SW 72ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Miami.
Does 5731 SW 72ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 5731 SW 72ND ST does offer parking.
Does 5731 SW 72ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 SW 72ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 SW 72ND ST have a pool?
No, 5731 SW 72ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 5731 SW 72ND ST have accessible units?
No, 5731 SW 72ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 SW 72ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 SW 72ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5731 SW 72ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5731 SW 72ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
