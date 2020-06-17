All apartments in South Miami
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:48 PM

5727 Southwest 72nd Street

5727 Sunset Dr · (786) 592-2443
Location

5727 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5727 · Avail. now

$1,225

Studio · 1 Bath · 337 sqft

Amenities

5727 Southwest 72nd Street Apt #5727, South Miami, FL 33143 - 0 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/18/2020. No pets allowed. Fully furnished and ready to go, this lovely studio in the heart of South Miami has everything you'll need - just bring your toothbrush. Overlooking Sunset Drive & Red Road this little gem has great views, amazing storage, and a secured lobby entry in the center of one of SoFlo's most vibrant communities. Walk to Whole Foods, Publix, Winn Dixie, and CVS. Nestled amongst some of Miami's best hospitals, restaurants, shops, and entertainment hot spots this is a great option for UM students/professors as well as health care professionals. Strong walkability score & close to public transportation and Metrorail. Completely furnished and thoughtfully designed, the unit comes fully cleaned and includes Merv 13 rated anti-viral A/C filters! Rent includes water, parking may be purchased from the building. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592795 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 Southwest 72nd Street have any available units?
5727 Southwest 72nd Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5727 Southwest 72nd Street have?
Some of 5727 Southwest 72nd Street's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 Southwest 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5727 Southwest 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 Southwest 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 5727 Southwest 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Miami.
Does 5727 Southwest 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5727 Southwest 72nd Street does offer parking.
Does 5727 Southwest 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5727 Southwest 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 Southwest 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 5727 Southwest 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5727 Southwest 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 5727 Southwest 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 Southwest 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5727 Southwest 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5727 Southwest 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5727 Southwest 72nd Street has units with air conditioning.
