5727 Southwest 72nd Street Apt #5727, South Miami, FL 33143 - 0 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/18/2020. No pets allowed. Fully furnished and ready to go, this lovely studio in the heart of South Miami has everything you'll need - just bring your toothbrush. Overlooking Sunset Drive & Red Road this little gem has great views, amazing storage, and a secured lobby entry in the center of one of SoFlo's most vibrant communities. Walk to Whole Foods, Publix, Winn Dixie, and CVS. Nestled amongst some of Miami's best hospitals, restaurants, shops, and entertainment hot spots this is a great option for UM students/professors as well as health care professionals. Strong walkability score & close to public transportation and Metrorail. Completely furnished and thoughtfully designed, the unit comes fully cleaned and includes Merv 13 rated anti-viral A/C filters! Rent includes water, parking may be purchased from the building. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592795 ]