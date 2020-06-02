All apartments in South Gate Ridge
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
Last updated June 2 2020

4626 Hunter Ridge Drive

4626 Hunter Ridge Drive · (941) 225-0553
Location

4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL 34233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio. The patio leads out to the large back yard with lots of tree coverage. Pets OK! No dangerous breeds allowed. Washer & dryer included in the garage. Lawn maintenance and all utilities are tenant responsibility. First/Last/Security required for move-in.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive have any available units?
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4626 Hunter Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
