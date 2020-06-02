4626 Hunter Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio. The patio leads out to the large back yard with lots of tree coverage. Pets OK! No dangerous breeds allowed. Washer & dryer included in the garage. Lawn maintenance and all utilities are tenant responsibility. First/Last/Security required for move-in.

