4622 MacEachen Blvd

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota. The house includes a spacious fenced in backyard, enclosed sun room, and a full garage that includes a washer and dryer. New ceiling fans were recently installed, freshly painted, new floors, and new dishwasher. The roomy kitchen includes all the appliances you could ask for, new dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave, and oven. Each bedroom is equipped with a ceiling fan and plenty of closet space. The opportunity to rent this ideal home will not last long so act quickly and come see for yourself!



