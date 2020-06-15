All apartments in South Gate Ridge
South Gate Ridge, FL
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 MacEachen Blvd

4622 Maceachen Boulevard · (941) 202-4142
Location

4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL 34233

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4622 MacEachen Blvd · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1433 sqft

Amenities

Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota. The house includes a spacious fenced in backyard, enclosed sun room, and a full garage that includes a washer and dryer. New ceiling fans were recently installed, freshly painted, new floors, and new dishwasher. The roomy kitchen includes all the appliances you could ask for, new dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave, and oven. Each bedroom is equipped with a ceiling fan and plenty of closet space. The opportunity to rent this ideal home will not last long so act quickly and come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 MacEachen Blvd have any available units?
4622 MacEachen Blvd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4622 MacEachen Blvd have?
Some of 4622 MacEachen Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 MacEachen Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4622 MacEachen Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 MacEachen Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 MacEachen Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4622 MacEachen Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4622 MacEachen Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4622 MacEachen Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4622 MacEachen Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 MacEachen Blvd have a pool?
No, 4622 MacEachen Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4622 MacEachen Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4622 MacEachen Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 MacEachen Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 MacEachen Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4622 MacEachen Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4622 MacEachen Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
