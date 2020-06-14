65 Apartments for rent in South Bradenton, FL with hardwood floors
"We were wrapped up in a blanket / Red wine buzz kickin' in / A little Sarasota moonlight / Driftwood fire burnin'" (-- Rascal Flatts, "Cool Thing")
Just some of the many cool things about the lifestyle of Sarasota, Florida--feel cozy and homely hanging on the beach at night. Located on the southwestern side of the state in Manatee County, South Bradenton is a wee 4.5 square miles of lush, sun-drenched property. This area is known for its numerous golf courses and fresh-water lakes and rivers. One of its most famous senior citizens, in fact, is Snooty the Manatee. He lives in the South Florida Museum in Bradenton and was born during the Truman presidency. And apparently, as his name suggests, maybe he's a bit opinionated? There is never a shortage of fun things to do and see in this coastal area. From riding horses in the Bay to relaxing along the miles of beaches that twist and turn along the coastline, this place is a special paradise just waiting for you to come home! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Bradenton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.