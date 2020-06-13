/
accessible apartments
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in South Bradenton, FL
South Bradenton
11 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Bay Shore Gardens
25 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Downtown Bradenton
12 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1450 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oneco
1 Unit Available
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$768
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sarasota, FL, Hidden Acres provides you with ranch-style living at its finest. A quiet community nestled under large oak and pine trees, Hidden Acres offers everything you could want in a small friendly community.
1 Unit Available
675 20th Lane East
675 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This spacious unit now features beautiful wood tile flooring. You'll enjoy granite counter-tops, new cabinets, dishwasher, and microwave.
10 Units Available
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1317 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community offers gym, parking, pool, volleyball, yoga, car wash area and more. Great location close to shops, schools and parks.
23 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
36 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.
1 Unit Available
2304 N ORANGE AVENUE
2304 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1236 sqft
Located on N. Orange Avenue just minutes from downtown Sarasota, Sarasota Military Academy and Booker High.
