3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:28 PM
243 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Bradenton, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4916 31st St W # A
4916 31st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4916 31st St W # A in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W
3441 51st Avenue Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1823 sqft
Your home away from home is here! Three bedroom, two bath villa has spacious, updated kitchen with all the needed steel front appliances and breakfast bar. Living/dining combination has two skylights which allows lots of natural light inside.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3607 46TH AVENUE DRIVE W
3607 46th Avenue Drive West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1883 sqft
Updated large 3/2. Master Bedroom with Jacuzzi tub in Master bath and a separate shower. Huge separate workshop in back with electricity and air conditioner. This is not a drive by too much to see in side. Call Now!
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5114 41ST STREET W
5114 41st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1530 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy your private swimming pool and the peaceful view of the Lake, without having to do the work. Lawn and pool care is included in this three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in West Glenn. Great room design.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
731 OAKVIEW DRIVE
731 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1632 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bath ground level end unit with detached carport. Located in Wildewood Springs which is a very quiet but active community.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3609 45TH TERRACE W
3609 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 Bath townhouse at Lakeside Village has warmth and great sun exposure with some added bonuses: a programmable, warming bidet in the first floor half bath and a chair transport system for the second floor.
Results within 1 mile of South Bradenton
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Sandpoints
1 Unit Available
3607 27th Avenue West
3607 27th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1330 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Samoset
1 Unit Available
2917 RIVER RUN WAY
2917 River Run Way, West Samoset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1478 sqft
Brand new Single Family Home with 2-car -garage, large screened lanai, kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tiles throughout. Close to 75 and minutes to Costco. A must see .....Available July 17, 2020
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Villages Of Lakeside
1 Unit Available
4026 37TH STREET COURT W
4026 37th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Single Family Home with Vaulted ceilings and lots of light. New kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops, new sink, new faucets, new dish washer, and new garbage disposal.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3605 54TH DRIVE W
3605 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1391 sqft
Fully renovated condo, new floors, new counters new quality furniture and beds from high end stores, new Samsung TVs, new kitchen appliances, new modern fans in all rooms...
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W
5135 55th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2685 sqft
Beautifully furnished and meticulously taken care of single family home in desired location near the IMG in Bradenton. The owners are away for several months and offer their home for rent.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3808 AVENIDA MADERA
3808 Avenida Madera, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1917 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. See 3D Walk-through tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=61mhq4H32EW&mls=1 Annual rental available June 1st; unfurnished. Located in the highly sought after Woods of Conquistador.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3706 54TH DRIVE W
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6011 45TH STREET W
6011 45th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1885 sqft
Bring your toothbrush! This spacious villa is fully equipped and ready for you. Located in the El Conquistador community with a view of the IMG Golf Course and pond.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Villages Of Lakeside
1 Unit Available
4107 41ST STREET W
4107 41st Street West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1419 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Spacious yet cozy with beautiful views of the pond. Head down to the Clubhouse where you'll find a heated pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, picnic and grilling area, basketball court and playground.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W
4109 18th Avenue Drive West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1741 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home centrally located in West Bradenton. 1/3 acre lot with double gate to access parking for your boat or RV. Hardwood flooring in the living and dining areas. Huge kitchen with plenty of storage and drawer pull-outs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5107 38TH AVENUE W
5107 38th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1231 sqft
Ranch style 2BR/2BA home with one car garage.Located just off Cortez Road near Walmart.Turnkey furnished and available monthly or weekly. The Master Bedroom features 2 Full size beds and attached Master Bathroom.
1 of 20
Last updated April 10 at 04:01am
1 Unit Available
5147 51st Lane West
5147 51st Lane West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1964 sqft
Annual rental home located in the marvelous community of Glenn Lakes. This recently renovated split floor plan, offers three bedroom, two baths and an impressive curb appeal.
Results within 5 miles of South Bradenton
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
Braden River East
26 Units Available
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1368 sqft
Updated apartments in a quiet, residential community. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nine-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances provided. Chef-inspired kitchens. Pool on-site and bark park available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Norma Lloyd Park
5 Units Available
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Braden River East
85 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1533 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
