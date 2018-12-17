554 LAKESIDE DRIVE

Amenities

2nd floor unit with stair access only. Beautiful Wildewood Springs 2BR/2BA unit comes with 2 twins in the Master bedroom and a Queen in the Guest room. Cozy Florida room with a beautiful view of the lush landscape. Heated pool, hot tub and tennis. Take advantage of being close to shopping, bus lines, restaurants, theaters, medical facilities and more. And you’re only 6.5 miles from the beautiful beaches of Anna Maria Island. NO SMOKING. Will accept small pet with approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required ($100 per person application fee). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2400 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1400 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities incl WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.