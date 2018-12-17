All apartments in South Bradenton
554 LAKESIDE DRIVE

554 Lakeside Drive · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

554 Lakeside Drive, South Bradenton, FL 34210
South Bradenton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 554 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Beautiful Wildewood Springs 2BR/2BA unit comes with 2 twins in the Master bedroom and a Queen in the Guest room. Cozy Florida room with a beautiful view of the lush landscape. Heated pool, hot tub and tennis. Take advantage of being close to shopping, bus lines, restaurants, theaters, medical facilities and more. And you’re only 6.5 miles from the beautiful beaches of Anna Maria Island. NO SMOKING. Will accept small pet with approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required ($100 per person application fee). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2400 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1400 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities incl WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE have any available units?
554 LAKESIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
554 LAKESIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 LAKESIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
