4516 3rd St Cir W #532

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool guest parking tennis court

FULLY REMODELED CONDO!

Recently renovated 2nd floor condo- paint, tile floor, cabinets, granite countertop, air conditioner, refrigerator, microwave, oven, new walk in shower. Relax on your screened-in balcony of this second floor condo located in Burgundy II Condominiums. On-site laundry and community pool. Unit comes with one reserved parking space and plenty of visitor parking.



Water, hot water, sewer, and trash are included in monthly rent.



Last month rent is due with deposit and will be credited to your tenant account on the first day of your last month.



Stairs are required to access the exterior entrance to the condo.

Completely New Inside... "Move In Ready". We have remodeled this unit and it is completely new inside. Available Now. Call 217-390-0616 to see, New flooring, new kitchen, new bath. No matter what your plans are, this unit will be Clean and Comfortable. Open and Inviting. One Bedroom, One Bath with Large Rooms and a Nice Kitchen. Private Enclosed Porch that overlooks a golf course with a 6x4 Secure Storage Room. This is a second floor unit with no one above you. The Burgundy Complex is Well Maintained and has a Beautiful Pool, Tennis and Shuffleboard Courts, Clubhouse, Laundry Facilities, Assigned Parking, and Open Green Spaces. Property is Conveniently Located For Quick Access To Services, Shopping and Entertainment as well as Public Transportation if Desired. GOOD LIVING AT A GREAT PRICE!! Manager is very responsive to tenant needs and property maintenance.