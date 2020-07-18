All apartments in South Bradenton
4516 3rd St Cir W #532
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:15 PM

4516 3rd St Cir W #532

4516 3rd Street Circle West · (217) 821-6633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4516 3rd Street Circle West, South Bradenton, FL 34207
Oneco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
FULLY REMODELED CONDO!
Recently renovated 2nd floor condo- paint, tile floor, cabinets, granite countertop, air conditioner, refrigerator, microwave, oven, new walk in shower. Relax on your screened-in balcony of this second floor condo located in Burgundy II Condominiums. On-site laundry and community pool. Unit comes with one reserved parking space and plenty of visitor parking.

Water, hot water, sewer, and trash are included in monthly rent.

Last month rent is due with deposit and will be credited to your tenant account on the first day of your last month.

Stairs are required to access the exterior entrance to the condo.
Completely New Inside... "Move In Ready". We have remodeled this unit and it is completely new inside. Available Now. Call 217-390-0616 to see, New flooring, new kitchen, new bath. No matter what your plans are, this unit will be Clean and Comfortable. Open and Inviting. One Bedroom, One Bath with Large Rooms and a Nice Kitchen. Private Enclosed Porch that overlooks a golf course with a 6x4 Secure Storage Room. This is a second floor unit with no one above you. The Burgundy Complex is Well Maintained and has a Beautiful Pool, Tennis and Shuffleboard Courts, Clubhouse, Laundry Facilities, Assigned Parking, and Open Green Spaces. Property is Conveniently Located For Quick Access To Services, Shopping and Entertainment as well as Public Transportation if Desired. GOOD LIVING AT A GREAT PRICE!! Manager is very responsive to tenant needs and property maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 have any available units?
4516 3rd St Cir W #532 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 have?
Some of 4516 3rd St Cir W #532's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 currently offering any rent specials?
4516 3rd St Cir W #532 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 pet-friendly?
No, 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bradenton.
Does 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 offer parking?
Yes, 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 offers parking.
Does 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 have a pool?
Yes, 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 has a pool.
Does 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 have accessible units?
No, 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4516 3rd St Cir W #532 has units with air conditioning.
