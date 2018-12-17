3707 45TH TERRACE WEST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

This 2 bedroom, loft office with 2 and 1/2 baths is located in the beautiful Lakeside Village Townhomes. With a beautiful lake view! Downstairs is great for entertaining with a the screened porch overlooking the lake. The first floor includes a living, dining, kitchen and half bath. Upstairs has a great place for an office with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This boutique community is close to the lovely beaches of Anna Maria Island, shopping and restaurants. This is a monthly or annual rental at a price of $1,600 per month. Seasonal rental is available at $3,000.00 per month including January thru April.