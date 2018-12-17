All apartments in South Bradenton
Find more places like 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Bradenton, FL
/
3707 45TH TERRACE WEST
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:36 AM

3707 45TH TERRACE WEST

3707 45th Ter W · (404) 444-5962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Bradenton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3707 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL 34210
South Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom, loft office with 2 and 1/2 baths is located in the beautiful Lakeside Village Townhomes. With a beautiful lake view! Downstairs is great for entertaining with a the screened porch overlooking the lake. The first floor includes a living, dining, kitchen and half bath. Upstairs has a great place for an office with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This boutique community is close to the lovely beaches of Anna Maria Island, shopping and restaurants. This is a monthly or annual rental at a price of $1,600 per month. Seasonal rental is available at $3,000.00 per month including January thru April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST have any available units?
3707 45TH TERRACE WEST has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST have?
Some of 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST currently offering any rent specials?
3707 45TH TERRACE WEST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST pet-friendly?
No, 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bradenton.
Does 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST offer parking?
No, 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST does not offer parking.
Does 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST have a pool?
No, 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST does not have a pool.
Does 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST have accessible units?
No, 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST has units with dishwashers.
Does 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3707 45TH TERRACE WEST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sarasota South
4515 26th St W
South Bradenton, FL 34207

Similar Pages

South Bradenton 1 BedroomsSouth Bradenton 2 Bedrooms
South Bradenton Accessible ApartmentsSouth Bradenton Dog Friendly Apartments
South Bradenton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity