All apartments in South Apopka
Find more places like 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Apopka, FL
/
1040 Grand Hilltop Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

1040 Grand Hilltop Drive

1040 Grand Hilltop Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Apopka
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1040 Grand Hilltop Drive, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful, 4BR/3BA Home in Apopka- Priced to Rent! - Newer construction 4 bed, 3 bath home in one of the hottest communities in the area! Why live in an older home in an older community when you can live in this ENERGY EFFICIENT beauty on a dead-end CUL-DE-SAC street with access to a community POOL and PLAYGROUND?! This Bessemer floor plan offers a two story layout with open GREAT ROOM, large upgraded GOURMET KITCHEN with ISLAND and tons of counter space & STORAGE for all of life's goods. With bedrooms both upstairs and down, you can live and host family and friends in this spacious layout without worry. Literally minutes from the 414 and the 429, you have access to all of the dining, shopping, work and play desired one could possibly have in Orlando. Schedule your showing today! Sorry, no pets allowed.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5190080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive have any available units?
1040 Grand Hilltop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
Is 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Grand Hilltop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Apopka.
Does 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive offer parking?
No, 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive has a pool.
Does 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive have accessible units?
No, 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 Grand Hilltop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Apopka 3 BedroomsSouth Apopka Apartments with Garage
South Apopka Apartments with ParkingSouth Apopka Dog Friendly Apartments
South Apopka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FL
Southchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College