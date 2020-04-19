All apartments in Sky Lake
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:18 PM

6529 Precourt Drive

6529 Precourt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6529 Precourt Drive, Sky Lake, FL 32809

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This home features a large living/dining room for entertaining in addition to Florida Room. Galley kitchen comes with all appliances including gas cooking stove and offers lots of cabinet space open to Family Room. Large master suite and 3 guest rooms big enough for the whole family!

Available NOW!!!!

Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Renters Insurance Required*

12 Month Lease
$75 application fee per adult.
Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.
NO AIRBNB

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Precourt Drive have any available units?
6529 Precourt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sky Lake, FL.
Is 6529 Precourt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Precourt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Precourt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6529 Precourt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6529 Precourt Drive offer parking?
No, 6529 Precourt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6529 Precourt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Precourt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Precourt Drive have a pool?
No, 6529 Precourt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Precourt Drive have accessible units?
No, 6529 Precourt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Precourt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6529 Precourt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6529 Precourt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6529 Precourt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

