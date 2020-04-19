6529 Precourt Drive

Amenities

pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This home features a large living/dining room for entertaining in addition to Florida Room. Galley kitchen comes with all appliances including gas cooking stove and offers lots of cabinet space open to Family Room. Large master suite and 3 guest rooms big enough for the whole family!



Available NOW!!!!



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



Renters Insurance Required*



12 Month Lease

$75 application fee per adult.

Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.

NO AIRBNB



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.