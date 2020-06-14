Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Siesta Key renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO
338 Avenida De Paradisio, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1735 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL $1700 Inquire for more info. DREAMING OF LIVING THE RELAXED LIFESTYLE...mere blocks to the Village of Siesta Key and the beach, this completely updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath canal-front home sleeps 6 and offers a boat dock and lift.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
435 AVENIDA DE MAYO
435 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1576 sqft
Location, Location, Location. This home has ALL THE FEELS.
Results within 1 mile of Siesta Key

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1980 sqft
LUXURY LIVING...at the beautiful L'ELEGANCE on LIDO BEACH. This updated condo has 2 bedrooms + a den, 3 full baths. Beautiful wood flooring in the living-dining area and continues into the den and kitchen with breakfast area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3711 ALMERIA AVENUE
3711 Almeria Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
976 sqft
West of the Trail and down the street from Siesta Key! This condo is centrally located to Siesta Key, dinning, shopping and community mall. This completely renovated condo is warm and inviting.
Results within 5 miles of Siesta Key
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7876 Bergamo Ave.
7876 Bergamo Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1672 sqft
Annual unfurnished 3/ 2 1/2 townhome in VillageWalk with super amenity package - Annual unfurnished-Come home to a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo townhome with all bedrooms on 2nd floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3717 Rilma Ave
3717 Rilma Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1242 sqft
This historic, unfurnished Florida cottage home is a must see! Charming architectural details combined with chic design elements make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home truly special! Light and bright open living and dining area with hardwood flooring and

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Main Street Merchants
1 Unit Available
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,450
900 sqft
Beautiful beach condo located on Lido Key at the Lido Ambassador. This turnkey furnished condo has one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. Wood floors and tile throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Golden Gate Point
1 Unit Available
565 GOLDEN GATE POINT
565 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Turnkey furnished condo located in the highly sought after Golden Gate Pointe neighborhood. Many upgrades including wood floors, granite, new appliances, tile back splash in kitchen and bathroom, just to name a few.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Laurel Park
1 Unit Available
1922 Oak Street
1922 Oak Street, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2158 sqft
Rent to Own your next Home! Stop throwing your money away on Rent and Own a Highly sought after Laurel Park neighborhood in Downtown Sarasota's National Historic District.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hudson Bayou
1 Unit Available
1620 ALTA VISTA STREET
1620 Alta Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1396 sqft
This charming historic 1920's bungalow is conveniently located west of Trail! The home offers 2-3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a Florida room that could be additional living space for an office or exercise room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
850 S TAMIAMI TRAIL
850 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1102 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in Central Park 2 is close to downtown and the Bayfront. Main floor features open floor plan with wood flooring and lanai overlooking pond. A half bath and the laundry are on the main floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Gillespie Park
1 Unit Available
403 N OSPREY AVENUE
403 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1173 sqft
CHARMING DOWNTOWN COTTAGE ** STEPS TO GILLESPIE PARK ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath is perfect for the smaller family or professional looking for a lifestyle of convenience and excitement.

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Saint Armands
1 Unit Available
322 JACKSON DRIVE
322 Jackson Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1604 sqft
Lido Retreat The perfect 2 bedroom, 2 bath Modern bungalow-style residence epitomizes what a tropical sanctuary should be. Grand open spaces with glass double doors and large windows allow views of the tropical landscape surrounding the home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Laurel Park
1 Unit Available
325 OHIO PLACE
325 Ohio Place, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
500 sqft
HISTORICAL LAUREL PARK AREA. WALK TO DOWNTOWN! WELL MAINTAINED VINTAGE BUILDING WITH STYLISH ARCHITECTURE. STACK WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT. WOOD FLOORS. SECOND FLOOR CORNER UNIT OF 2 STORY BUILDING.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Laurel Park
1 Unit Available
425 N OSPREY AVENUE
425 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1635 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED ** HISTORIC ROWE HOME ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** WALK TO DOWNTOWN and GILLESPIE PARK ** Designed to accurately emulate ocean living, this historic home was built for John Ringling's (Ringling Bros.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Harbor Acres
1 Unit Available
1804 S ORANGE AVENUE
1804 South Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2289 sqft
West of trail pool home on a large maintenance-free 1/3 acre.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hudson Bayou
1 Unit Available
1639 FLOYD STREET
1639 Floyd Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1680 sqft
This gem is waiting for you.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Siesta Key, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Siesta Key renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

