Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Turnkey Furnished Annual rental available at this updated 3 bedroom 3 bath Penthouse at Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club in the heart of Siesta Key. The unit is turnkey furnished and move in ready. Kitchen and baths are tastefully updated and new flooring just added. You have great gulf views from all of the windows and 2 separate balconies to enjoy. Tenants will get one assigned parking space. This property has great amenities including a large resort style pool, clay tennis courts, marina with slips available at reasonable prices, community room and fitness center. Across the street from the #1 beach in the USA. Owners prefer annual tenant but will consider shorter term. Rate shown is for annual tenant.