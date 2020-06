Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION-Spectacular Beachfront ground floor condo conveniently located just steps from the world-famous Siesta Key beach. 15 Minutes to Downtown Sarasota.This immaculate unit feels like a single-family home. Light and bright open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout.Expansive kitchen with vaulted ceilings with high end appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet storage space perfect for entertaining. This unit is fully furnished and is set up with three bedrooms. Both baths have walk-in showers with frameless shower doors and decorative floor-to-ceiling tile. Enjoy spectacular ocean views and sunsets all year round through west-facing double French doors that open onto your private, large open terrace with outdoor fans and natural tropical surroundings. Also unique is the two-car attached garage which makes this condo feel like a home. You can walk to the popular Siesta Key Village offering a combination of unique restaurants and shops. Plenty of room for a family of 6!