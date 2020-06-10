5128 CALLE MINORGA

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Right in the heart of Siesta Key Village! Walk to the BEAUTIFUL beach or hang out in the village where you will find the best food and drinks!



Beach chairs, towels and carts are provided! This 2-bedroom / 1-bath updated condo sleeps four. Includes a heated pool and outside grill area. This beautiful Condo is all on one level for easy access and parking is right outside your door. Features an updated kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, a very open and bright living room and dining room with a large sliding door to your own patio, and just a few steps to the pool. Spacious interior with dining for four guests. In-unit laundry for your convenience. This is a must for your perfect Siesta Key stay! Please note, this property may be rented daily, weekly, or monthly.