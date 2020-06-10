All apartments in Siesta Key
5128 CALLE MINORGA
5128 CALLE MINORGA

5128 Calle Minorga · (941) 400-1322
Location

5128 Calle Minorga, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5128 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Right in the heart of Siesta Key Village! Walk to the BEAUTIFUL beach or hang out in the village where you will find the best food and drinks!

Beach chairs, towels and carts are provided! This 2-bedroom / 1-bath updated condo sleeps four. Includes a heated pool and outside grill area. This beautiful Condo is all on one level for easy access and parking is right outside your door. Features an updated kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, a very open and bright living room and dining room with a large sliding door to your own patio, and just a few steps to the pool. Spacious interior with dining for four guests. In-unit laundry for your convenience. This is a must for your perfect Siesta Key stay! Please note, this property may be rented daily, weekly, or monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 CALLE MINORGA have any available units?
5128 CALLE MINORGA has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5128 CALLE MINORGA have?
Some of 5128 CALLE MINORGA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 CALLE MINORGA currently offering any rent specials?
5128 CALLE MINORGA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 CALLE MINORGA pet-friendly?
No, 5128 CALLE MINORGA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 5128 CALLE MINORGA offer parking?
Yes, 5128 CALLE MINORGA does offer parking.
Does 5128 CALLE MINORGA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 CALLE MINORGA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 CALLE MINORGA have a pool?
Yes, 5128 CALLE MINORGA has a pool.
Does 5128 CALLE MINORGA have accessible units?
No, 5128 CALLE MINORGA does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 CALLE MINORGA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5128 CALLE MINORGA has units with dishwashers.
Does 5128 CALLE MINORGA have units with air conditioning?
No, 5128 CALLE MINORGA does not have units with air conditioning.
