Siesta Key, FL
4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE

4923 Commonwealth Drive · (941) 400-1322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4923 Commonwealth Drive, Siesta Key, FL 34242
Siesta Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly remodeled single-family home, with an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 8, just entered the vacation rental market on Siesta Key! When you walk through the front door you will be immediately blown away! This tastefully decorated home has everything you desire for your tropical vacation: a brand-new kitchen, new furnishings, heated pool, fireplace, a large screened deck overlooking the pool area. Walking/biking to restaurants, shopping and of course the number one beach in the U.S.. Be one of the first guests to enjoy this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE have any available units?
4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE have?
Some of 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
