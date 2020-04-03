4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE

Amenities

Newly remodeled single-family home, with an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 8, just entered the vacation rental market on Siesta Key! When you walk through the front door you will be immediately blown away! This tastefully decorated home has everything you desire for your tropical vacation: a brand-new kitchen, new furnishings, heated pool, fireplace, a large screened deck overlooking the pool area. Walking/biking to restaurants, shopping and of course the number one beach in the U.S.. Be one of the first guests to enjoy this home!