435 AVENIDA DE MAYO

435 Avenida De Mayo · (941) 544-8298
Location

435 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location, Location, Location. This home has ALL THE FEELS. Located on a PRIME Siesta Key canal, with a 31-foot boat dock and LARGE backyard area, this home is located in a fabulous area nestled not too far behind the Village of Siesta Key and only a short walk to all the shops and eateries. It is cozy and comfy with GREAT views, in- AND out-doors. Outdoors, you simply MUST ENJOY time on the covered patio or breathing in fresh island air from the second level balcony. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, real wood floors, high ceilings, and walls trimmed and paneled in Pecky Cypress. Enjoy with family or as a quiet retreat, a private little getaway. Enjoy the short walk to the brilliant crystal sand beach that is rated the “Number One Best USA Beach”, year after year. Park the vehicle, pack the cooler, and ENJOY this Prime-Location, Siesta Canal-Front home TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO have any available units?
435 AVENIDA DE MAYO has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO have?
Some of 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO currently offering any rent specials?
435 AVENIDA DE MAYO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO pet-friendly?
No, 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO offer parking?
Yes, 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO does offer parking.
Does 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO have a pool?
No, 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO does not have a pool.
Does 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO have accessible units?
No, 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO does not have accessible units.
Does 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 AVENIDA DE MAYO does not have units with air conditioning.
