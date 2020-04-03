435 AVENIDA DE MAYO

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Location, Location, Location. This home has ALL THE FEELS. Located on a PRIME Siesta Key canal, with a 31-foot boat dock and LARGE backyard area, this home is located in a fabulous area nestled not too far behind the Village of Siesta Key and only a short walk to all the shops and eateries. It is cozy and comfy with GREAT views, in- AND out-doors. Outdoors, you simply MUST ENJOY time on the covered patio or breathing in fresh island air from the second level balcony. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, real wood floors, high ceilings, and walls trimmed and paneled in Pecky Cypress. Enjoy with family or as a quiet retreat, a private little getaway. Enjoy the short walk to the brilliant crystal sand beach that is rated the “Number One Best USA Beach”, year after year. Park the vehicle, pack the cooler, and ENJOY this Prime-Location, Siesta Canal-Front home TODAY!