345 AVENIDA LEONA

Paradise awaits in this recently updated canal front home on Siesta Key. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open concept with tile floors, wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. This property is PERFECT for your next family gathering and easily accommodates up to 6 guests in one king, one queen, one full and one twin bed. The lanai door opens onto a tropically landscaped backyard where you can sit by your private pool and watch the boats travel through the canal as you enjoy entertaining on your patio. Siesta Key Village with all its shopping and dining options is just a short stroll away as is access to #1 rated Siesta Key Beach. Or, take the short drive over the bridge and be in Sarasota within minutes to enjoy all that the area has to offer. New seawall in 2019.

No smoking. One small pet with additional fee.