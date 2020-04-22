All apartments in Siesta Key
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:29 AM

345 AVENIDA LEONA

345 Avenida Leona · (941) 400-1322
Location

345 Avenida Leona, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Paradise awaits in this recently updated canal front home on Siesta Key. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open concept with tile floors, wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. This property is PERFECT for your next family gathering and easily accommodates up to 6 guests in one king, one queen, one full and one twin bed. The lanai door opens onto a tropically landscaped backyard where you can sit by your private pool and watch the boats travel through the canal as you enjoy entertaining on your patio. Siesta Key Village with all its shopping and dining options is just a short stroll away as is access to #1 rated Siesta Key Beach. Or, take the short drive over the bridge and be in Sarasota within minutes to enjoy all that the area has to offer. New seawall in 2019.
No smoking. One small pet with additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 AVENIDA LEONA have any available units?
345 AVENIDA LEONA has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 AVENIDA LEONA have?
Some of 345 AVENIDA LEONA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 AVENIDA LEONA currently offering any rent specials?
345 AVENIDA LEONA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 AVENIDA LEONA pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 AVENIDA LEONA is pet friendly.
Does 345 AVENIDA LEONA offer parking?
Yes, 345 AVENIDA LEONA does offer parking.
Does 345 AVENIDA LEONA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 AVENIDA LEONA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 AVENIDA LEONA have a pool?
Yes, 345 AVENIDA LEONA has a pool.
Does 345 AVENIDA LEONA have accessible units?
No, 345 AVENIDA LEONA does not have accessible units.
Does 345 AVENIDA LEONA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 AVENIDA LEONA has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 AVENIDA LEONA have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 AVENIDA LEONA does not have units with air conditioning.
